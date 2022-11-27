Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,741 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

