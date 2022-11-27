Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,997 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

