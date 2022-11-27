Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X MLP ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after buying an additional 209,396 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 39,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,892,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $42.66 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

