Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $77.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

