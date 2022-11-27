Cetera Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

