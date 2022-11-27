Cetera Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 1,661.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bitfarms worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BITF. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 121.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

