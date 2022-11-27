Cetera Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $591.84 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $832.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.73. The company has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

