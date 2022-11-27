Cetera Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

