Cetera Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.44 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.