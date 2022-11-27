Cetera Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

