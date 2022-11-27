Cetera Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.75% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the first quarter valued at $791,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXQ opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $104.54.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.