Cetera Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 229,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,466 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

