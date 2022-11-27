Cetera Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $125.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

