Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $691,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

FBRT stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.30, a current ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBRT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Articles

