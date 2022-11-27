Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNOV opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $31.10.

