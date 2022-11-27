Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $90.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.