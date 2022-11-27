Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,599,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 414,488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 414,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 414,488 shares in the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.82 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.