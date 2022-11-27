Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B&G Foods Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE:BGS opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -339.28%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

