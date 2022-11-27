Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,311 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

