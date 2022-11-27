Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,235.3% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 335,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

