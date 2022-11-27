Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.