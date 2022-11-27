Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 927 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in VMware by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in VMware by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 190,566 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in VMware by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

Shares of VMW opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 430.43%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

