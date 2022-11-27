Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

