Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 399.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 383,456 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 705,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after acquiring an additional 317,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,733.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 175,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 166,033 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 108,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $2,409,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.