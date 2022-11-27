Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $84.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. Centene Co. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

