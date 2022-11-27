Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $39.54 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

