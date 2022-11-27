Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

NYSE:DLR opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

