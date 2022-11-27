Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $9.42 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.03%.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.