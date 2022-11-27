Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of CME stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.55. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

