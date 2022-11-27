Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.