Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,626 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.