Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 65,749 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 71,581 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $34.50.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

