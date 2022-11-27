Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

