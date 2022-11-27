Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $23.80 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

