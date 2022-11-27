Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,688,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,668,000 after purchasing an additional 389,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 230.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,665,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after buying an additional 1,162,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,321,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,113,000 after buying an additional 368,605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30,820.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 677,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

ALTL stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

