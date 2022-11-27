Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,061,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,551,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $69.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27.

