Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,063 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,673,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,785 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,979 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

LPX stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

