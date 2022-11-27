Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 19,766 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

