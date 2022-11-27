Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 269 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $224.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

