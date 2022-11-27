Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,918 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,082 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

