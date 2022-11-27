Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 716 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

