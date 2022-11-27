Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,292,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,904,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 804.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 638,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 568,351 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,980,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,236.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 254,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.