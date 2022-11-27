Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,515.20 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,513.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,470.98.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

