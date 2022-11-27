Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 11,580 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 246,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 297,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

