Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 156 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

NYSE ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $494.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.58 and a 200-day moving average of $406.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

