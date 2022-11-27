Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,584 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,896 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,873,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.