Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 632 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.