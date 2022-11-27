Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 6,657 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 403,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 59,687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DWX stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

