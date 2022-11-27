Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 722 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,231,000 after acquiring an additional 593,396 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 673,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 757.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,988,000 after acquiring an additional 481,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,062 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $298.50 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $447.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.15.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

