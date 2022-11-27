Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 274,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.